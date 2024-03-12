ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s looking nice and cool tonight.

Meteorologist George Waldenbeger said some areas will be in the 40s by morning again.

Orlando will be in the low 50s.

Cooler tonight, some areas in the 40s by morning (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

We are staying quiet and comfortable for now.

But there’s a chance, no guarantee, for a few evening showers on Wednesday.

Then, it will get warmer, with the upper 80s by the end of the week/weekend.

