Cooler weather arrives, sunshine and rain ahead for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a cooler Wednesday across the area, and more comfortable weather is ahead for late week.

Temps will tumble quickly this evening, with partly cloudy skies expected. Expect morning lows in the mid-50s, with 40s likely northwest of Orlando.

More nice weather is ahead for Thursday. A heavy dose of sunshine is anticipated, with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase during the day on Friday, with warmer air returning. Temps to close out the work week will be in the low 80s.

Our next storm system arrives for the weekend, bringing rain chances back to the area. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday, with highs in the low 80s.

Even more moisture moves in for Sunday, with showers and a few storms developing. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

Behind the system, cooler and drier conditions arrive for next week, mid-70s.

Weather Update: 12/3/25

Weather Update: 12/3/25

Weather Update: 12/3/25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group