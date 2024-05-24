Cop killer Markeith Loyd files appeal with US Supreme Court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man sentenced to death for killing an Orlando police officer has appealed his conviction to the US Supreme Court.

Markeith Loyd shot and killed Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

A judge sentenced him to death five years later, following a jury’s recommendation.

Now, a petition from Loyd’s attorney argues that a prosecutor misled the jury during sentencing proceedings.

In February, the Florida Supreme Court upheld Loyd’s conviction.

Loyd is also serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-wife, Sade Dixon.

