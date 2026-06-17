Corner Chophouse hosts exclusive Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Corner Chophouse is inviting bourbon lovers and steak enthusiasts to a special Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner later this month.
The one-night-only event is scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m. and will feature a multi-course dining experience paired with a selection of Woodford Reserve bourbons, including the restaurant’s exclusive Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Barrel Pick.
According to organizers, guests will begin the evening with a Beef Tea amuse bouche before enjoying courses that include New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, Grilled Bone Marrow with Onion Marmalade and Toast, and a progression of New York Strip featuring Prime, Dry-Aged and Australian Wagyu selections.
The dinner will conclude with a Baked Alaska dessert paired with a final bourbon tasting.
Tickets start at $225 per person, and seating is limited.
Reservations can be made through OpenTable.
What: Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner
When: June 25 at 6 p.m.
Where: Corner Chophouse
Cost: Starting at $225 per person
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