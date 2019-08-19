Countdown 'til classes: First look inside UCF's new downtown Orlando campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF's downtown campus is days away from opening for residents and classes.
Channel 9's Michael Lopardi got a first look inside the new campus Monday morning.
Thousands of students are expected to descend upon the campus this week, including moving into the UnionWest building where students will live and learn.
"Proximity matters, and that's what the downtown campus provides," Interim UCF President Thad Seymour Jr. said.
Both UCF and Valencia College have coordinated the space so that students can get all the services they need here on campus, including a health center and a fitness center, as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen for culinary students.
"It's fantastic, and I think they did a fantastic job with the design and construction of this building," Valencia College student Austin Spector said.
The new campus will be home to around 7,000 students, who are scheduled to move in on Wednesday.
"A student has the option of living right in the heart of this campus and taking advantage of all that provides," Seymour said.
