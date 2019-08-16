UCF police host ribbon cutting for new downtown Orlando station

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just over a week before the grand opening of UCF’s downtown campus, the UCF Police Department celebrated an opening of its own.
The department hosted a ribbon cutting Friday for its new downtown substation located on West Amelia Street.
Officials said the substation will mirror the department’s hub on UCF’s main campus featuring a patrol bay, soft interview room and conference and office spaces.
The station is to be staffed with at least two officers during the day and three at night. The department said the officers will patrol by car, bike and on foot.
“It shows that we are collaborating with Valencia, Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department to maintain public safety on not just the downtown campus but the greater Parramore area,” Chief Carl Metzger said.
