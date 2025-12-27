Florida man arrested for DUI while with children, sheriff says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On December 22, a man was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Fern Park for driving under the influence with his two children in the vehicle.

Thomas Cruz was found in control of a vehicle with the engine running and an open container of alcohol was discovered in the car.

Police responded to a report from Cruz’s children’s mother, who said he was driving under the influence with the children aboard. Officers found Cruz at the scene, noticed signs of impairment like a strong alcohol smell and glossy eyes.

Deputies saw Cruz exit a running black Kia Soul on Oxford Road, appearing intoxicated but denying drinking, saying he had only had one beer long ago.

During the field sobriety tests, Cruz performed poorly, indicating intoxication, impairing his faculties. He rated his sobriety a five out of 10.

Deputies found an open Icehouse beer in Cruz’s vehicle, which was cold and three-fourths full. They also noted Cruz’s children were improperly restrained; the younger child was inadequately secured in a car seat and the older lacked a seat belt.

