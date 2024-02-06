Country singer Toby Keith dead at 62

Toby Keith, the country star known for hits such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup,” died Monday.

A statement confirming his death was released on Keith’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account early Tuesday.

In 2022, Keith revealed a battle with stomach cancer and said he had undergone months of chemo, radiation, and surgery.

The announcement on X said Keith, 62, “passed peacefully” with family by his side.

The post went on to say, “He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

