Champions Gate Boulevard in Osceola will close in both directions through Thursday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ChampionsGate Boulevard in Osceola County will be closed in both directions under I-4 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night through Thursday for road work.

The Florida Department of Transportation (F-DOT) is upgrading the I-4 westbound bridge, which requires ChampionsGate Boulevard to be closed at night. Crews will close the road every night starting at 11 p.m. and remaining closed until 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

This schedule will be in effect from tonight through Thursday.

Signs will be posted in the area to help drivers navigate around the closure. Drivers should plan for alternate routes during the closure times to prevent delays.

The upgrades to the I-4 westbound bridge are anticipated to improve traffic flow and safety after they are finished.

