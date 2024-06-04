Couple left dog in hot U-Haul while they went to the beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach police say they’re seeking charges for a couple accused of leaving a dog locked in a hot U-Haul truck while they went to the beach.

Police responded to the area just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon after a passerby noticed the dog in the truck and reported it.

According to police, the truck’s windows were only slightly cracked, and there was no water left inside for the dog.

The person who called the police told them the dog had been in the truck for nearly an hour.

According to the police department, the temperature outside at the time was approximately 86 degrees with no cloud cover, leading them to estimate that the temperature inside the U-Haul was likely 100 degrees or higher.

Body-worn camera video released by the police department shows responding officers attempting to give the dog water from a bottle through a slight crack in one of the windows.

The officers eventually removed the dog from the car safely and took it to the Southeast Volusia Human Society.

Police have sent charging affidavits to the State Attorney’s Office for both owners of the dog, but no arrests have been made.

