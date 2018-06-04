  • Couple realizes alligator moved patio furniture in the middle of the night

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida couple got some unexpected – and unwanted – help from an outdoor decorator: an alligator.

    Mary and Mike Charbonneau woke up Sunday morning to find their patio furniture piled against the front door.

    “I asked my husband, ‘Hey, why is the furniture in front of the door?’ I thought well maybe when he was mowing the yard he had moved it," said Mary Charbonneau.

    Until they pulled up their home security footage on their iPad, the Charbonneaus thought a person had been to their house overnight. 

    The couple is amazed the gator did not wake them or their dog because video shows the alligator stopped by around 1:40 a.m.

    "He got tangled up in all this furniture, it's heavy furniture and he dragged it to the front door," said Mike Charbonneau. "We've seen gators in the neighborhoods in the ponds and stuff, but nothing coming up in people’s yards. This is a first for us." 

    Couple realizes alligator moved patio furniture in the middle of the night

