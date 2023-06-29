Coyotes in Florida: 9 tips to protect yourself, children & pets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Encounters between people and coyotes in Florida are occurring more often, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Coyote sightings have been reported in several downtown Orlando neighborhoods.

Here are 9 tips from FWC on how to keep you, your family and pets safe from coyotes:

1. Coyote attacks on dogs and cats have been reported in Florida. In some cases, pet owners were present at the time of the attack. However, unprovoked coyote attacks on humans are very rare. There have been very few reported instances of humans being bitten by coyotes in Florida.

2. Coyotes are not large animals and rarely pose a threat to people, especially adults. Using common sense around coyotes and other carnivores is the best protection.

3. If a coyote approaches you, immediately use a noisemaker or shout at the coyote and wave your arms. A solid walking stick or a golf club is a powerful deterrent at close range. Throwing stones, a strong spray from a water hose, pepper spray, or a paintball gun also can be good deterrents.

4. A “coyote shaker” or an air horn can be effective noisemakers. You can make a coyote shaker by placing a few washers, pebbles or pennies in an empty drink container.

5. Adults should yell loudly and then move toward the coyote. In many cases, an adult who yells and approaches quickly can startle the coyote. If you are with your child, this should give you a chance to lift the child as quickly as possible. That adult then should be prepared to back away from the coyote while being ready to defend themself, if necessary.

6. Don’t allow your dogs or cats to roam freely. Keep cats indoors. When cats roam freely their risk of injury from coyotes, domestic dogs, and other threats is greatly increased.

7. Most coyote attacks on pets occur either at night or in the early evening and early morning hours. During those times especially, be careful if you’re going to walk your pet in wooded areas or areas where there are a lot of other plants growing, which could conceal coyotes. Keep your dog close and on a short leash that is less than six feet.

8. Be cautious if you are going to pick up your pet when you see a coyote. Picking up a pet may stop a coyote attack, but it can also lead to a situation in which an aggressive coyote continues to go after that pet while in the arms of a person.

9. A well-maintained fence may assist in keeping coyotes out of yards. If pets are kept in a fenced yard, be sure the fence is at least six feet high to deter coyotes from jumping over it. Also, check the bottom of the fence regularly to make sure there are no holes that would allow coyotes to get underneath.

