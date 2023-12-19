TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down section of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash as a section of Interstate 4 shut down Tuesday morning.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 are shut down near Lee Road.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. and several first responders are seen in the area.

Watch: Orange County Sheriff talks proposed legislative changes, crack down on after-hours clubs

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show several vehicles with major damage and debris spread across the interstate.

Watch: Neighbors saw ‘shadowy’ figure running through Ocala apartment complex before 2 people were shot

The shutdown of eastbound I-4 is causing major traffic issues in the area and drivers should seek alternative routes.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the crash and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group