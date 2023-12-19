Orlando police look for clues, suspect, after man shot near busy intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near a busy intersection in Orlando.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Hoffner Avenue and Semoran Boulevard.

At the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

Investigators said they had no information about who shot the man or why.

Channel 9 watched as Orlando Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit arrived and process evidence at the scene.

Police said the victim’s injuries were to his foot and were not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

