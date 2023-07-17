Creative City Project presents “The Carnival” orchestral event in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following the success of 2022′s “The Seasons,” Creative City Project and Orlando Philharmonic are back this year presenting a brand-new collaboration.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Actors, dancers, circus performers, musicians, costumes and large puppetry will bring the world of the circus to life in this new production.

The concert features the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals,” minute score.

Also, the cast of professional dancers and circus performers give the audience jaw-dropping acts and animal instincts performances.

Read: Invasive rabbits released by homeowner has a Florida suburb searching for answers

“Creative City Project is proud to bring another immersive experience to Central Floridians conceptualized by our Founder and Creative Director Cole NeSmith,” says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans.

“Orlando is lucky to have a beautiful and historic venue in the heart of downtown, and we can’t wait to bring it to life,” Evans added.

Read: Universal Orlando to share preview of new ‘Minion Land’ attraction

Performances will take place August 25-27, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 7:30pm.

For more information click here:

###

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group