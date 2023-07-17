Universal Orlando to share preview of new ‘Minion Land’ attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests visiting Universal Orlando may get to see a new attraction before it officially opens.

Universal will offer some guests new looks of “Minion Land.”

Technical rehearsals began over the weekend for “Villain Con Minion Blast.”

Read: Universal promises ‘Minion mischief’ in new details for upcoming attraction

Universal officials have been sharing details on the new attraction over the last few months.

The shooter ride takes guests through intricate sets and screens featuring characters from the popular animated franchise.

See: Universal announces more details for immersive Minion Land, opening this summer

An official opening date has not been announced.

