Universal promises ‘Minion mischief’ in new details for upcoming attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has announced more details about the Minion mischief and diabolical fun that awaits guests when a new attraction opens this summer.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will blend immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create the one-of-a-kind blaster attraction that allows guests to but their villainous skills to the ultimate test.

The attraction transports guests to Villain-Con from the Minions movie, the largest convention for villains around the globe.

Guests will participate in a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious supervillain group the Vicious 6, Universal said.

READ: Universal announces more details for immersive Minion Land, opening this summer

Before picking up an “E-Liminator X,” guests will make their way through the convention and the trade show floor stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles and fashion.

Guests will then board a moving pathway and use their blaster equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks and more to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points, Universal said.

Stars will reprise their roles from “Minions: Rise of Gru,” including Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo, Lucy Lawless, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

READ: ‘Stranger Things’ returns to Halloween Horror Nights this year

Universal said that Villain-Con Minion Blast will also be the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via the official Universal Orlando Resort app. Guests will be able to sync their blaster to the app with just a tap and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock “evil perks” and “extra powerful blasts” and more, according to Universal.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is located at the front of Universal Studios in the all-new Minion Land on Illumination Avenue and adjacent to the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

SEE: Get an early look at Minion Land coming to Universal Studios this summer

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Minion Land Minion Land is coming to Universal Studios, new attractions and food options. (Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Resort)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group