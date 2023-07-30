Crews battle ‘fully involved’ mobile home fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A mobile home burst into flames Saturday night, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

According to a release, firefighters received reports of a mobile home fire at Lake Downey Mobile Park around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said that the mobile home was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene.

Crews had a ‘good knockdown’ of the fire.

Investigators said there were no reported injuries.

Orange County Fire Rescue said they notified the state fire marshal.

No other information is available at this time.

See a map of the location below:

