Crews to begin installation of raised crosswalk at major intersection in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Orlando may see Florida Department of Transportation crews doing road work this week along Semoran Boulevard.

Crews will begin installing a raised crosswalk at the Curry Ford Road intersection.

The goal is to make both pedestrians and drivers safer.

The work will require lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The entire project is set to wrap up by the end of February.

