Crews Make Significant Progress on Volusia County Brush Fire; Burn Ban Now in Effect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have made significant progress overnight in battling a large brush fire near Ranchette and Holly roads, west of New Smyrna Beach. What was a 105-acre blaze with only 5% containment last night is now reported to be **more than 80% contained**, according to the latest updates from Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service.

Our crew got an up-close look at the firefighting efforts this morning, riding along with the Florida Forest Service as they worked to aggressively contain what is now a 270-plus acre fire. Heavy dozers could be seen tearing through thick brush to widen existing fire lines, a crucial tactic to prevent the flames from spreading further, especially near residential areas.

“They are widening the fire lines to stop the fire from progressing,” explained Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher with the Florida Forest Service. He added that after smaller plows create an initial line, “we send in these heavy dozers to widen the line... wide enough so that the flame won’t just lean across our line and start a fire on the other side.”

The biggest concern for crews continues to be the fire burning behind homes in the area. While no evacuations are currently in place, Volusia County Fire Rescue units remain on standby to protect structures if needed.

The intense heat of the fire has also impacted infrastructure, with FPL crews on scene assessing damage to power poles.

**Burn Ban Now Active**

As of **12:01 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 16th**, a county-wide outdoor burn ban is now in effect for the unincorporated areas of Volusia County, as well as Oak Hill, Lake Helen, and Pierson. This ban prohibits all outdoor burning unless specifically authorized by the Florida Forest Service. This includes burning yard waste, paper products, campfires, and cooking fires in open pits. Contained gas or charcoal grills are still permitted for cooking.

Volusia County Fire Chief Joe King stated the ban is necessary due to severe drought conditions, with the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index at a concerning 517. Violators of the burn ban could face fines up to $500 and/or jail time.

Officials are urging all residents to be extremely cautious and to follow wildfire safety tips, including properly disposing of cigarettes, avoiding parking hot cars on dry grass, and ensuring equipment has working spark arresters.

Crews will continue to work towards full containment of the brush fire today. Stay with WFTV Channel 9 Eyewitness News for the latest updates on this developing situation.

