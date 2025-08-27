Crews remove checkered flag crosswalk at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Crews painted over the famous checkered flag crosswalk overnight at the Daytona International Speedway.

Florida Department of Transportation crews have painted over hundreds of crosswalks in Florida following a directive to standardize roadways.

On July 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued guidance to all governors, mandating that state-maintained roads must be free of political messages or non-standard art.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDOT are actively enforcing this directive.

The changes caught national attention last week when road crews painted over the rainbow crosswalk next to the Pulse nightclub site in Orlando.

