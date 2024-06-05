Crews to use drones to drop 2 million clams into Indian River Lagoon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to improve the water quality in the Indian River Lagoon will continue Wednesday in Volusia County.

Crews will use drones to deploy 2 million clams into the water near Edgewater.

It’s the same process used in Brevard County last month.

Officials said the clams work as environmental filter feeders.

They remove excess nutrients from the water.

The 5-year effort will eventually plant one billion clams into the lagoon.

The “clam drop” started at 9 a.m.

