Criminal charges could be coming after 4 killed in 2022 Orlando warehouse fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Criminal charges could be coming almost a year and a half after a warehouse fire killed four young workers.

Attorneys for “Magic in the Sky” are asking a judge to delay the civil lawsuits ahead of those potential charges.

In 2022, that fire tore through a storage warehouse used by Magic in the Sky to assemble and prepare fireworks.

The owners say they have retained criminal attorneys to fight any charges.

The lawyers say the ATF, OSHA and Orlando Fire Department have interviewed their clients.

