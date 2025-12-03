Cure Bowl continues to elevate as cancer fighting force

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cure Bowl is the first of three bowl games on the Orlando postseason calendar and this game continues to elevate as a cancer-fighting force.

Since the game’s inception in 2015, the Cure Bowl has raised over $6.35 million for cancer research.

This year’s game is the 11th edition of the Cure Bowl and kickoff from Camping World Stadium is set for Wednesday, December 17 at 5:00 on ESPN.

The teams for this year’s game will be set on Sunday, December 7.

Channel 9 Sports Director Alex Walker went one-on-one with Cure Bowl Executive Director Alan Gooch ahead of kickoff.

