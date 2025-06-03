‘Curiosity’: Kissimmee man arrested on child sexual abuse material and drug possession

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Today, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Crescent Lakes Subdivision of Kissimmee

The suspect, 32-year-old Ryan Brijlal, was identified and interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Brijlal admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material, citing “curiosity” as his motive.

Detectives seized several electronic devices from Brijlal, which were set for forensic analysis. They also discovered suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

Following the investigation, Brijlal was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of photo/video of sexual performance by a child, as well as possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail with no bond.

