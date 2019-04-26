CUTE ALERT: 2-week-old bobcat cub dropped off at Orlando Fire Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department got a furry little surprise Thursday.
A man dropped off a kitten, which he believed was a cheetah cub, at Station 7 on Goldwyn Avenue. He said he found it in the area and didn’t know what to do.
“Crews were working on finding it a home and potentially contacting Orange County Animal Services when they started Googling ‘baby cheetah’ and realized the kitten had bobcat similarities,” officials said in a news release.
The staff at OFD called and sent photos to Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center. The wildlife refuge’s administrative manager drove to the station and confirmed that the feline was a 2-week-old female bobcat.
PFD officials said residents are bringing in baby animals more often at Station 7.
