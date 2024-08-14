Suspected cybercriminal claims it stole 6.8M records from Florida agency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspected cybercriminal is claiming it hacked the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.

It posted on a dark web forum over the weekend, claiming the breach included 307 files, amounting to 1.36 GB of data and more than 8.6 million records.

The office regulates state-chartered banks, credit unions, savings associations, and international bank agencies. It also regulates non-depository finance companies.

Read: Social Security COLA may dip for 2025

The group claims it compromised personal identifiable information, professional licensing records, and inspection and compliance reports.

Cyber experts tell 9 Investigates that the alleged hacker doesn’t maintain a dark web website of their own like many larger cybercriminal groups do.

Read: Comptroller: Visit Orlando violates contract, miscategorized millions of public dollars as private

The group previously claimed it hacked into other government agencies in the U.S. and the Middle East.

There’s questions whether the group actually hacked into the Office because it has not released “sample data” of the information it allegedly stole.

9 Investigates reached out to the Florida Office of Financial Regulation for comment on if the office was in fact hacked. We asked whether citizens and businesses were notified of the possible breach.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group