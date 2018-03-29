0 Dale Whittaker confirmed as UCF's next president

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dale Whittaker was selected as the University of Central Florida’s next president, the Florida Board of Governors announced Thursday.

Whittaker, who currently serves as UCF’s provost and executive vice president, will become the university’s fifth president on July 1, a news release said.

He will replace John C. Hitt, who is retiring on June 30 after 26 years of service.

“There is no better or more exciting job in higher education than president at the University of Central Florida,” Whittaker said. “UCF is a fantastic institution. It’s one of the most innovative in the country, one of the most diverse, and it’s our nation’s greatest producer of talent.”

Whittaker was selected as UCF’s president-elect on March 9 by the university’s board of trustees following a nationwide search.

“Great leaders surround themselves with great talent and energize those around them, and you (Whittaker) clearly have done all of that,” Sydney Kitson, vice chair of the Board of Governors said.

Whittaker has served as UCF’s provost since fall 2014, and was promoted to executive vice president in 2015.

“We will be a talent engine, meeting Florida’s growing need for world-class education and workforce innovation,” Whittaker said. “We will deliver value by being focused stewards of families and taxpayers’ dollars, and be efficient with our resources while providing our students with the highest quality.

Before coming to UCF, Whittaker served in multiple faculty and leadership positions at Purdue and Texas A&M universities.

Hitt, who has served as UCF’s president since 1992, will work with Whittaker over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.