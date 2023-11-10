Damage remains one year after Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marks one year since parts of Central Florida were devastated by Hurricane Nicole.

On this day last year, Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm destroyed many beachside homes and structures in Volusia, Flagler, and Brevard counties.

Watch: Florida lawmakers look to approve additional hurricane relief during special session

It also caused a lot of erosion, that crews are still working to address.

Channel 9 reported last month that a $50 million project to restore the beaches in Brevard County that were damaged by last year’s storms is about to begin.

Read: Some Florida houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes, sharply cut emissions

Phase one will start around Thanksgiving. Phase two should start next year.

It is set to finish in April 2025.

Read: Hurricane Otis intensifies from tropical storm to Cat. 5 in 12 hours before landfall in Mexico

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group