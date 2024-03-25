Dance to disco with dino-mite in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dance the night away in the bones of a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

‘Silent Discos in Amazing Places’ will debut in Orlando on March 30.

The dance party will be at the Orlando Science Center for one night only.

On arrival, visitors will be given wireless headphones.

Each pair of headphones has a switch allowing you to change between three DJs.

The three DJs will perform side by side from a stage within the main dinosaur exhibition space.

Each channel will be dedicated to a specific style of music:

Channel 1: Swifite Rave, expect all the hits, deep cuts, and special remixes.

Channel 2: Throwback Throwdown, taking listeners back to the 2000s, the ‘90s, the ‘80s and beyond.

Channel 3: Emo and Rock Anthems, listen to anthems from Fall Out Boy, Paramore, The Killers, Green Day and more.

