‘Dangerous conditions' hinder rescue of trapped female manatee, calf in Daytona Beach, FWC says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A female manatee and her calf have been trapped in an underwater structure in Daytona Beach since last week and rescuers don't know how to safely get them out.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the pair is trapped behind a structure at the Halifax Harbor Marina.
Related Headlines
The manatees have been spotted in the structure since Thursday and may have been trapped there due to storm-related issues.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother of teen left with broken skull after high school fight says no one called 911
- Boy who gave up birthday money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees gets Disney surprise
- British Airways cancels almost all flights amid 48-hour pilots' strike
- ‘It was panic:' Passenger describes Cayman airlines' emergency landing at OIA
Officials said the rescue efforts are being hindered by "steep slopes, major depth and dangerous conditions overall."
The manatee cow is continually trying to get out of the structure and teams are looking over several options, including cutting a door in the wall of the structure.
FWC is meeting with Daytona Beach leaders to find the best option to rescue the manatee and her dependent calf.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}