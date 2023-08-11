Dangerous heat in Central Florida continues through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another record-hot day is on tap for Central Florida Friday.

Heat advisories will remain in place across all of Central Florida through sunset.

The high temperature in Orlando is expected to reach 97 degrees Friday with heat indexes as high as 112.

The pattern of dangerous heat is expected to continue through the weekend with temperatures forecast to reach 98 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and heat indexes as high as 113 degrees.

Friday's Max Heat Index Dangerous heat is expected to continue in Central Florida through the weekend and early next week.

There’s a better chance of afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday.

The heat will continue Monday as Volusia County goes back to school with temperatures around 96 degrees.

The chances for afternoon storms will continue to improve to 60-percent through the middle of next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health is urging residents to take the necessary precautions and follow all safety measures during the current heat advisory to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.

Those precautions include drinking plenty of water and avoiding beverages that can lead to dehydration, like alcohol or caffeinated drinks. Limit time outdoors, avoid direct exposure to sunlight and try to spend time in air-conditioned environments.

