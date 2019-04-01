  • Data breach could affect customers at 6 Central Florida restaurants

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Restaurant operator Earl Enterprises said Friday that a data breach could affect the payment cards of customers who dined at Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology and Tequila Taqueria between May 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019.

    The company said malicious software was installed on point-of-sale systems at some of its restaurants.

    The software was designed to capture payment card data, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names, the company said.

    The company said customers should carefully review credit and debit card account statements as soon as possible and notify the issuer of the credit or debit card of any suspicious activity.

    Click here or call 888-437-2399 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for more information.

    Buca di Beppo at the Florida Mall
    8001 South Orange Blossom Trail
    Orlando, FL
    May 23, 2018 to March 1, 2019

    Buca di Beppo in Celebration
    6282 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
    May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019

    Buca di Beppo in Maitland
    1351 South Orlando Avenue
    May 23, 2018 to March 1, 2019

    Chicken Guy at Disney Springs
    1506 East Buena Vista Drive
    Aug. 30, 2018 to March 1, 2019

    Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs
    1750 East Buena Vista Drive
    May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019

    Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs
    1506 East Buena Vista Drive
    May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019

    Click here for a full list of affected restaurants.

