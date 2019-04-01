Data breach could affect customers at 6 Central Florida restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - Restaurant operator Earl Enterprises said Friday that a data breach could affect the payment cards of customers who dined at Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology and Tequila Taqueria between May 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019.
The company said malicious software was installed on point-of-sale systems at some of its restaurants.
The software was designed to capture payment card data, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names, the company said.
The company said customers should carefully review credit and debit card account statements as soon as possible and notify the issuer of the credit or debit card of any suspicious activity.
Click here or call 888-437-2399 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for more information.
Buca di Beppo at the Florida Mall
8001 South Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL
May 23, 2018 to March 1, 2019
Buca di Beppo in Celebration
6282 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019
Buca di Beppo in Maitland
1351 South Orlando Avenue
May 23, 2018 to March 1, 2019
Chicken Guy at Disney Springs
1506 East Buena Vista Drive
Aug. 30, 2018 to March 1, 2019
Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs
1750 East Buena Vista Drive
May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019
Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs
1506 East Buena Vista Drive
May 23, 2018 to March 18, 2019
