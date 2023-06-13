Data shows 65 people died during boating accidents in Florida last year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding everyone to use extra precautions this summer if you plan on going out on a boat.

Data shows there were 735 boating accidents in Florida last year.

Of those accidents, 65 people died. That’s five more than the previous year.

Florida led the nation in both boating accidents and death.

The report shows people falling overboard and drowning were the leading causes of death.

FWC says this is why it’s best to have a plan in place.

“We encourage people to have a float plan,” said Travis Basford with FWC. “We see this a lot of times, especially when you are going fishing. Let a friend or family member know where you’re going, what ramp or marina you’re launching from, what time you’re leaving and what time you’re expected back.”

Basford also said boaters should check the forecast before they hit the water.

Boaters should try to pick a day when there will be calm seas and good weather.

