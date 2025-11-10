Passenger who died on Carnival cruise ship was Titusville student

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Brevard County community is mourning an 18-year-old student who died on a Carnival Cruise ship over the weekend.

Anna Kepner, a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, was traveling on a cruise from Miami to the Caribbean when she died. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed.

Kepner’s family expressed its grief in a statement, saying, “This does not seem real. We all just want her back. She was such a caring and loving sister. She was the oldest sibling in her whole family. She had volunteered to help with her fellow younger gymnasts and her local church throughout her childhood.”

Her family remembers her as a bubbly and strong young woman who had a bright future ahead.

Kepner’s school community paid tribute with balloons placed around her parked car at Temple Christian School.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed her death, stating, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”

Temple Christian School is offering counseling to students affected by her death, encouraging those struggling to reach out for support.

