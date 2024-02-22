David Tronnes murder case to be featured on ‘20/20′ at 9 p.m. Friday on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a murder that shook an Orlando neighborhood.

Now, ABC’s “20/20″ is taking a closer look at the murder of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes and the conviction of her husband, David Tronnes, for the crime.

Channel 9 has followed the story since 2018.

Cooper-Tronnes’ body was discovered in a bathtub in the couple’s large Lake Copeland home.

Read: Jury finds David Tronnes guilty of first-degree murder in wife’s death

In October, Tronnes was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski spoke with ABC’s Deborah Roberts about why “20/20″ decided to look closer into the case.

“This one took a lot of twists and turns,” Roberts said. “In fact, one of the investigators said ‘this seems to be worthy of a ‘20/20′ episode.”

Read: David Tronnes murder trial: TV producer says couple’s Delaney Park home was ready to collapse

Could stress from a home renovation be a motive for murder? @DebRobertsABC reports for the all-new #ABC2020 “A Killer Renovation,” premieres Friday night at 9/8c on @ABCNetwork. And stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/GBMF2PJ2uL — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 20, 2024

Roberts said things just did not seem to add up to Orlando Police Department detectives.

“I mean immediately they thought there were things in this story that just seemed a little bit different,” she said. And of course, the quest to get to the bottom of it.”

Watch “20/20: A Killer Renovation” at 9 p.m. Friday on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Jury finds David Tronnes guilty of first-degree murder in wife’s death Jury finds David Tronnes guilty of first-degree murder in wife’s death (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

David Tronnes and Shanti Cooper-Tronnes had been renovating their house for years before a gruesome discovery in 2018 would derail the project and their lives. #ABC2020's ‘A Killer Renovation’ full episode premieres Friday at 9/8c on @ABC. Stream this weekend on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7BvbJ9tEgW — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 21, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group