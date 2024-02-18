Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Sunday that the Daytona 500 race has been postponed due to “persistent rain” at the Daytona International Speedway.

The 66th “Great American Race” will be moved to Monday at 4 p.m.

NASCAR also pushed the Xfinity Series Race to Monday, which was originally planned for Saturday. It will be at 11 a.m.

This will be the first-ever Monday double-header at the Daytona International Speedway.

Due to inclement weather, NASCAR today announced that Sunday’s #DAYTONA500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m. ET. The DAYTONA 500 now joins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (11:00 a.m. ET) on Monday, creating the first-ever Monday doubleheader at Daytona International… pic.twitter.com/jSw2tS9FAs — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 18, 2024

