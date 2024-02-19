Daytona 500, Xfinity Series races reset for Monday after weekend washout

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of NASCAR fans will fill the Daytona International Speedway for some exciting races.

This weekend’s rain forced NASCAR to push both the Xfinity Series and the Daytona 500 races to Monday.

This is the first time in more than 10 years that the Daytona 500 has been postponed for a full day.

NASCAR officials made the announcement Sunday morning, citing this weekend’s wet weather.

Race fans were still out and about in Daytona Beach dodging raindrops and trying to fill the time they were supposed to be watching racing’s best on the track.

“Wish I could hear some V8 engine scream. But we can’t and now we’re bowling instead of watching the race. Not ideal,” said Daniel DiMaria.

Dimaria and his friends are in town for his bachelor party weekend, which was supposed to be spent at the Speedway but the persistent rain had other plans.

“I don’t know how it’s going to bless my marriage in a couple of months. Hopefully, not in a bad way. But the weather says what the weather says. So that’s it,” said DiMaria.

Instead, all races will now begin Monday for the first-ever doubleheader at the Daytona International Speedway.

