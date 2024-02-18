NASCAR driver visits local elementary school students, gives book vending machine

DELAND, Fla. — Before the Daytona 500 race, NASCAR driver Erik Jones visited an elementary school in DeLand.

Jones and his dog Oscar read to Blue Lake Elementary School students on Thursday.

His foundation also delivered a “bookworm” vending machine for the students in partnership with AdventHealth.

The machine rewards children for positive behavior. They earn tokens to redeem for books they can keep.

AdventHealth said they will donate $5,000 annually to stock the vending machine fully.

Jones started his foundation in 2021, and book vending machines have been part of his community efforts.

“I want these machines to inspire kids to read and continue reading. That’s the ultimate goal,” Jones said. “Being a strong reader is important to unlocking doors and helping young people live up to their full potential.”

