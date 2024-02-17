Miss America 2024 visits middle school students in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — Miss America 2024 visited Central Florida Friday for the Daytona 500 weekend.

She will be driving the pace car for Sunday’s race.

Lt. Madison Marsh spoke to students in the AVID program at Hinson Middle School.

The program is designed to support students in advanced academics and college readiness.

She encouraged the students to follow their dreams.

“There are always going to be conflicting stereotypes, and being able to feel comfortable stepping into whatever new role you want and whatever you are passionate about, is something that I want to prove to others,” Marsh said.

Marsh is the first member of the armed forces to win Miss America in January, and was Miss Colorado 2023.

She also spoke about how her journey helped develop her public speaking, serve her country and how she started the Whitney Marsh foundation in honor of her late mother.

“It’s OK for things to change and for your life to change because you should never be wasting those precious moments you have on things you don’t love,” Marsh said. “Every moment you get needs to be cherished and put towards things you love, and with that, you can never fail.

