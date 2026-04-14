Body camera video released in Lake County Deputy Involved shooting, FDLE investigating

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New body camera video shows the moments after a man was fatally shot by Lake County deputies.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 2415 Montclair Road after someone reported a victim had been stabbed multiple times.

According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the home, a bystander pointed out the direction where the suspect had run. That suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Timotheus Reed.

The body camera video does not show what happened when deputies found Reed. Instead, the 8-minute clip begins after that suspect was shot.

In the video, you can see investigators work on the suspect who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Lake County Sherriff’s office said an autopsy confirmed reed was shot once in the abdomen.

According to a spokesperson, a knife was found nearby, but investigators would not clarify whether Reed was holding the knife or if the deputy felt threatened.

Witnesses told Channel 9 Reed had gotten into an altercation with his cousin but did not have the knife on him when he was shot.

Tim Babinec described Reed as someone he considered an uncle and an overall happy person. He told Channel 9 he still has many questions about how the shooting played out and wants all the body camera video released.

FDLE is now investigating whether the deputy’s use of force was justified in the shooting. The deputy who shot Reed is on administrative leave pending the outcome of FDLE’s investigation.

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