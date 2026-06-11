Vigil planned for sisters killed in father’s murder-suicide in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last Friday in Orlando, two young children, Tiana Watts and Jaliyah Watts, tragically lost their lives. To honor their memories, a community vigil is planned for 7:30 p.m tonight.

Orange County deputies confirmed their father, Bryant Watts, shot them inside an apartment on South Rio Grande Avenue before taking his own life.

The event will take place in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, specifically on South Rio Grande Avenue. Stay tuned to Channel 9 for ongoing updates and coverage of this Orlando tragedy.

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