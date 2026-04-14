Seminole County man dies in house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A two-alarm fire has claimed the life of a Seminole County man.

Flames swept through the home on Tanner Lane around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Fire crews responded within four minutes of receiving the call, said Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley.

First responders believe the fire started in the back of the house. 56 firefighters responded to the scene. Crews struggled to rescue the man from the home because of the number of items inside.

“Our crews did encounter what we would call hoarding conditions,” said Kinley. “Just a lot of stuff on the inside makes it a lot harder to maneuver to put the fire out and to search for victims.”

One neighbor told Eyewitness News she saw paramedics giving the man first aid before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not determined what caused the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group