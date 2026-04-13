Central Florida to warm up with 90s expected by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our weather pattern will slowly warm over the next few days, with afternoon highs eventually reaching the 90s by this weekend.

Rain chances will stay relatively low as long as we are tracking high pressure and dry air over central Florida.

Afternoon Morning WX Report Afternoon Morning WX Report

We may see some passing clouds at the upper levels, but none of them will be strong enough to produce significant rainfall that reaches the ground.

Afternoon Morning WX Report Afternoon Morning WX Report

The wind will remain an issue for the next couple of days. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will remain possible along the coast.

They will be slightly less for locations further inland, such as Orlando.

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