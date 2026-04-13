Lake County officials remove emaciated cattle from Tavares farm

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — This is a breaking story.

Lake County officials are removing several malnourished cattle from a farm in Tavares. Our crew on scene says one trailer has been filled and taken with cattle; and another is being prepared to remove more cattle.

Channel 9 will have more information as it becomes available.

Crews are on scene and say there are about 30 cattle at the farm.

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