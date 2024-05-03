Daytona Beach residents say their request for better lighting has gone unanswered for 2 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in the Seabreeze-University neighborhood in Daytona Beach claim their request for better lighting has gone unanswered for two years. The push first began after Brenda and Terry Aultman were stabbed to death on their way home from bike week festivities in 2022.

“Unfortunately, we are just not getting a response either on the date of installation or something as simple as the funding source,” said Emily Nice who is the chairperson for the neighborhood watch group.

Other neighbors told Eyewitness News their quality of life is no longer what it used to be.

“You are not safe. You are not safe unless you’re in numbers and sometimes you’re not even safe in numbers,” said Tonya Ray.

Read: Police: Woman wearing ‘inspector vest’ takes dog from Daytona Beach neighborhood

“I won’t sit out in my front yard at night. My front yard!” said Laurie Christy.

The city has already completed one lighting project along Seabreeze Boulevard in partnership with FDOT. Crews are also installing cameras along the corridor. That work is set to be finished by next month.

A Daytona Beach spokesperson told Eyewitness News staff is in the process of reviewing the proposal to improve lighting in areas where people park and walk behind businesses. They did not answer our questions about funding for the project or how soon it might begin.

Read: ‘We’re not gonna stop’: Daytona Beach police bust 2nd illegal gambling hall in as many weeks

The city is in the process of putting another light on Peninsula, that was supposed to be installed as part of the Seabreeze project but somehow got left out. The city is now just waiting for the new pole to come in.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Daytona Beach business owners say things are getting better despite the recent shooting Business owners on Seabreeze Boulevard believe things are getting better in the area, even after a shooting injured four people over the weekend. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group