Police: Woman wearing ‘inspector vest’ takes dog from Daytona Beach neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman took a dog from a neighborhood Monday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said the dog was taken from Sand Trap Court at 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the woman who took the dog was wearing a yellow reflective vest that read “inspector.”

Read: Family of teen who died after ‘medical emergency’ on OCPS school bus holds news conference

They said she was seen driving a dark -- possibly black -- SUV with the words “frequent stops” on the back.

See an image of the dog below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police Detective Hayes at 386-671-5228.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Animal shelter rescues dog wrapped in duct tape, thrown into dumpster

©2024 Cox Media Group