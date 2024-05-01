Police: Woman wearing ‘inspector vest’ takes dog from Daytona Beach neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman took a dog from a neighborhood Monday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police said the dog was taken from Sand Trap Court at 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said the woman who took the dog was wearing a yellow reflective vest that read “inspector.”
They said she was seen driving a dark -- possibly black -- SUV with the words “frequent stops” on the back.
See an image of the dog below:
Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police Detective Hayes at 386-671-5228.
