Daytona Beach section closed to cars since 1996 may reopen soon

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A part of Daytona Beach that has been closed to cars since 1996 might soon reopen to vehicles, letting people park and cruise from International Speedway Boulevard to Auditorium Boulevard.

Volusia County is considering reopening the beach to cars, with local business owners supporting the change to increase commerce in the area.

“That’s when Daytona Beach was the best. That’s when everyone wanted to come here,” said Louie Louizes, owner of Ocean Ave Gallery, who supports reopening the beach to cars.

Since the beach was closed to cars almost 30 years ago, local business owners have been worried about the decline in the area’s charm and economic vitality.

Louizes believes returning cars to the boardwalk will boost business and improve it. However, some oppose the plan.

Daytona’s Boardwalk, with 20 investors planning a hotel and retail development, opposes the proposal, saying a traffic-free zone is key.

Residents have raised safety concerns, though details are not provided. The Main Street Merchants Association reports that 200 businesses have closed since the beach driving ban, highlighting the economic impact.

It’s unclear when the plan will return to commissioners for a vote.

