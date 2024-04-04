Daytona Beach woman pleads guilty to theft of Veterans Affairs, Social Security funds

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Daytona Beach woman is facing years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands in government funds.

In her plea agreement, 65-year-old Tijuanna Thomas admits to receiving both Veterans Affairs and Social Security benefits to which she was not entitled.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, the rightful beneficiary died in May of 2016, but Thomas didn’t report the death and continued to deposit benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration into a checking account they shared.

With the VA and SSA thinking the true beneficiary was still alive, Thomas took $88,440 dollars in benefits and used the funds for her own personal expenses.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.

As part of the plea deal, Thomas also agreed to forfeit the illicit funds and to make full restitution to the VA and SSA.

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Southeast Field Office and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.

