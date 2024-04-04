Deputies: Homeless man charged with multiple felonies after stabbing at Merritt Island Walmart

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A homeless man is facing multiple felony charges after Brevard County deputies say he stabbed another person during an argument at a Walmart in Merritt Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Luis Ortiz-Roman actually rode with the stabbing victim from Orlando to the Walmart Supercenter on Merritt Island Causeway Tuesday evening.

Deputies say the victim and Ortiz-Roman got into an argument in the store’s parking lot, possibly over drugs.

The victim, who had been driving, told deputies Ortiz-Roman appeared to be impaired during the argument.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ortiz-Roman stabbed the driver, who then tried to get out of the vehicle and eventually succeeded in escaping.

Once the victim got out, deputies say Ortiz-Roman got into the driver’s seat of the car and tried to flee the area, but they were able to stop him in the parking lot.

Ortiz-Roman, who is listed in court documents as being homeless, was charged with multiple felonies including second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, armed carjacking and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

Deputies have not commented on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

